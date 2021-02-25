UPDATE 2-Championship Standings

Feb 24 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 32 20 7 5 45 25 67 2 Brentford 32 17 9 6 59 34 60 .............................................. 3 Watford 32 17 9 6 43 23 60 4 Swansea 30 17 8 5 38 19 59 5 Reading 32 15 6 11 44 37 51 6 Cardiff 32 14 7 11 48 34 49 .............................................. 7 Bournemouth 32 13 10 9 46 32 49 8 Barnsley 31 14 6 11 36 35 48 9 Middlesbrough 32 13 7 12 37 34 46 10 Stoke 32 11 12 9 37 35 45 11 Millwall 32 9 16 7 31 28 43 12 Bristol City 32 13 3 16 32 43 42 13 QPR 30 10 10 10 30 34 40 14 Preston 32 12 4 16 34 42 40 15 Blackburn 31 11 6 14 45 37 39 16 Nottm Forest 32 10 9 13 27 31 39 17 Luton 31 10 8 13 24 35 38 18 Derby 31 10 7 14 24 32 37 19 Huddersfield 32 10 6 16 38 47 36 20 Coventry 32 8 10 14 29 43 34 21 Birmingham 32 7 10 15 23 40 31 .............................................. 22 Rotherham 30 8 5 17 33 41 29 23 Sheff Wed 31 9 7 15 21 35 28 24 Wycombe 31 5 8 18 23 51 23 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation