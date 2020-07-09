UPDATE 2-Championship Standings

Jul 8 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 West Bromwich 42 22 14 6 73 40 80 2 Leeds 41 23 9 9 63 34 78 .............................................. 3 Brentford 42 22 9 11 75 34 75 4 Fulham 42 21 10 11 56 44 73 5 Nottm Forest 42 18 14 10 54 42 68 6 Cardiff 42 16 16 10 60 54 64 .............................................. 7 Swansea 42 16 15 11 55 49 63 8 Preston 42 17 10 15 55 51 61 9 Derby 42 16 13 13 56 55 61 10 Blackburn 42 16 11 15 59 55 59 11 Millwall 42 14 17 11 48 46 59 12 Bristol City 42 16 10 16 55 61 58 13 Reading 42 14 11 17 53 48 53 14 QPR 42 15 8 19 60 67 53 15 Wigan 42 14 11 17 46 53 53 16 Sheff Wed 42 14 10 18 51 59 52 17 Birmingham 42 12 13 17 52 67 49 18 Middlesbrough 42 11 14 17 42 53 47 19 Huddersfield 42 12 11 19 49 63 47 20 Stoke 41 13 7 21 54 61 46 21 Charlton 42 12 10 20 47 57 46 .............................................. 22 Hull 42 12 9 21 57 74 45 23 Barnsley 42 10 12 20 46 67 42 24 Luton 42 11 8 23 47 79 41 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation