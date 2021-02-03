UPDATE 2-Championship Summaries

Feb 2 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Tuesday (start times are BST) Millwall (0) 0 Yellow card: Kieftenbeld 87 Subs used: Romeo 77 (McNamara), Bennett 78 (Woods), Ferguson 78 (Thompson), Smith 82 (Zohorè) Norwich City (0) 0 Yellow card: McLean 82 Subs used: Dowell 75 (Vrančić), Hernández 80 (Płacheta), McLean 80 (Rupp), Idah 89 (Cantwell) Referee: Steve Martin ................................................................. Rotherham United postponed Derby County ................................................................. AFC Bournemouth in play Sheffield Wednesday ................................................................. Coventry City in play Nottingham Forest ................................................................. Wycombe Wanderers in play Birmingham City ................................................................. Wednesday, February 3 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Bristol City (1945) Friday, February 5 fixtures (BST/GMT) Swansea City v Norwich City (2015) Saturday, February 6 fixtures (BST/GMT) Coventry City v Watford (1230) AFC Bournemouth v Birmingham City (1500) Barnsley v Derby County (1500) Bristol City v Cardiff City (1500) Luton Town v Huddersfield Town (1500) Middlesbrough v Brentford (1500) Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday (1500) Preston North End v Rotherham United (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers (1500) Stoke City v Reading (1500) Wycombe Wanderers v Nottingham Forest (1500)