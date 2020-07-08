UPDATE 2-Championship Summaries

Jul 7 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Tuesday (start times are BST) Nottingham Forest (0) 0 Yellow card: Yuri Ribeiro 83, Cash 89 Subs used: Nuno Da Costa 46 (Lolley), Yates 46 (Sow), Diakhaby 57 (Ameobi), Alfa Semedo 64 (Tiago Silva), Mighten 85 (Watson) Fulham (1) 1 Scorers: H. Arter 45+4 Yellow card: Onomah 44, Odoi 95 Subs used: Knockaert 70 (Kebano), Johansen 71 (Arter), Le Marchand 87 (Reid) Referee: Robert Jones ................................................................. Brentford in play Charlton Athletic ................................................................. Luton Town in play Barnsley ................................................................. Reading (0) 0 Yellow card: Meïté 20 Subs used: Olise 66 (Puşcaş), Boyé 86 (Obita), McCleary 86 (Pelé), Gunter 86 (Osho) Huddersfield Town (0) 0 Yellow card: Toffolo 39, Stankovič 50 Subs used: O'Brien 66 (Hogg), Kachunga 72 (Mounié), Pritchard 72 (Smith Rowe), Quaner 91 (Willock), Duhaney 91 (King) Referee: Steve Martin ................................................................. Cardiff City in play Blackburn Rovers ................................................................. Wednesday, July 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Millwall v Middlesbrough (1500/1400) West Bromwich Albion v Derby County (1700/1600) Birmingham City v Swansea City (1800/1700) Bristol City v Hull City (1800/1700) Wigan Athletic v Queens Park Rangers (1800/1700) Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End (1945/1845) Thursday, July 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Stoke City (1700/1600) Friday, July 10 fixtures (BST/GMT) Huddersfield Town v Luton Town (1800/1700) Fulham v Cardiff City (2015/1915) Saturday, July 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Charlton Athletic v Reading (1230/1130) Derby County v Brentford (1230/1130) Barnsley v Wigan Athletic (1500/1400) Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion (1500/1400) Hull City v Millwall (1500/1400) Middlesbrough v Bristol City (1500/1400) Preston North End v Nottingham Forest (1500/1400) Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday (1500/1400) Sunday, July 12 fixtures (BST/GMT) Swansea City v Leeds United (1330/1230) Stoke City v Birmingham City (1500/1400)