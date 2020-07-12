UPDATE 2-Championship Summaries

Jul 12 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Sunday (start times are BST) Stoke City (2) 2 Scorers: D. Batth 12, S. Clucas 45 Yellow card: McClean 62 Subs used: Ince 65 (Campbell), Gregory 75 (Vokes), Thompson 76 (Powell) Birmingham City (0) 0 Yellow card: Gordon 5, Gardner 29, Bellingham 33, Burke 85 Subs used: Jérémie Bela 46 (Harding), Reid 60 (Hogan), Boyd Munce 60 (Ņunjić), Burke 72 (Gordon), Crowley 78 (Bellingham) Referee: Scott Duncan ................................................................. Swansea City (0) 0 Yellow card: Brewster 29, Fulton 33 Subs used: Routledge 81 (Brewster), Byers 91 (Fulton), Celina 91 (Guehi), Cullen 91 (Bidwell), Mulder 94 (Woodman) Leeds United (0) 1 Scorers: Pablo Hernández 89 Yellow card: Klich 31, Harrison 75, Pablo Hernández 90 Subs used: Alioski 46 (Dallas), Pablo Hernández 46 (Roberts), Shackleton 93 (Hélder Costa), Berardi 96 (Harrison) Referee: Keith Stroud ................................................................. Tuesday, July 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Fulham (1700/1600) Reading v Middlesbrough (1800/1700) Wigan Athletic v Hull City (1800/1700) Cardiff City v Derby County (1945/1845) Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers (1945/1845) Millwall v Blackburn Rovers (1945/1845) Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town (1945/1845) Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Preston North End (1700/1600) Bristol City v Stoke City (1700/1600) Birmingham City v Charlton Athletic (1800/1700) Nottingham Forest v Swansea City (1800/1700) Thursday, July 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Barnsley (1700/1600) Friday, July 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion (1730/1630)