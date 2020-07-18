UPDATE 2-Championship Summaries

Jul 17 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Friday (start times are BST) Huddersfield Town (1) 2 Scorers: C. Willock 4, E. Smith Rowe 86 Yellow card: Chalobah 19, Willock 23, Campbell 60, Lössl 85 Subs used: Mounié 63 (Campbell), Smith Rowe 71 (King), Ahearne-Grant 71 (Bacuna), Kachunga 80 (Willock) West Bromwich Albion (1) 1 Scorers: D. O'Shea 42 Yellow card: Phillips 30, Robson-Kanu 38, Townsend 53, Krovinović 81, Furlong 88, Austin 92 Subs used: Grosicki 46 (Livermore), Krovinović 46 (Phillips), Furlong 59 (Townsend), Austin 59 (Robson-Kanu), Robinson 75 (Diangana) Referee: John Brooks ................................................................. Saturday, July 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Charlton Athletic v Wigan Athletic (1230/1130) Stoke City v Brentford (1230/1130) Blackburn Rovers v Reading (1500/1400) Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday (1500/1400) Hull City v Luton Town (1500/1400) Middlesbrough v Cardiff City (1500/1400) Preston North End v Birmingham City (1500/1400) Queens Park Rangers v Millwall (1500/1400) Swansea City v Bristol City (1500/1400) Sunday, July 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Derby County v Leeds United (1400/1300) Barnsley v Nottingham Forest (1500/1400) Wednesday, July 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Birmingham City v Derby County (1930/1830) Brentford v Barnsley (1930/1830) Bristol City v Preston North End (1930/1830) Cardiff City v Hull City (1930/1830) Leeds United v Charlton Athletic (1930/1830) Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers (1930/1830) Millwall v Huddersfield Town (1930/1830) Nottingham Forest v Stoke City (1930/1830) Reading v Swansea City (1930/1830) Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (1930/1830) West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers (1930/1830) Wigan Athletic v Fulham (1930/1830)