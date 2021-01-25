UPDATE 2-Championship Summaries

Jan 24 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Sunday (start times are BST) Preston North End (0) 0 Yellow card: Molumby 65, Huntington 82, Ledson 87, Whiteman 87 Subs used: Barkhuizen 70 (Riis), Johnson 80 (Molumby), Evans 86 (Sinclair) Reading (0) 0 Missed penalty: Lucas João 83 Subs used: Alfa Semedo 77 (Aluko) Referee: Geoff Eltringham ................................................................. Middlesbrough (0) 0 Yellow card: Sam Morsy 57, Tavernier 81, Bola 88 Subs used: Wood-Gordon 18 (Fry), Johnson 72 (Sam Morsy), Fletcher 72 (Watmore), Roberts 81 (Tavernier) Blackburn Rovers (0) 1 Scorers: J. Rothwell 63 Yellow card: Davenport 26 Subs used: Buckley 10 (Johnson), Gallagher 65 (Rothwell), Brereton 65 (Elliott), Dack 65 (Buckley), Trybull 86 (Davenport) Referee: Dean Whitestone ................................................................. Tuesday, January 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Millwall v Watford (1900) Bristol City v Huddersfield Town (1900) Wednesday, January 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Middlesbrough v Rotherham United (1900) Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday (1900) Barnsley v Cardiff City (1900) Swansea City v Brentford (1900) Friday, January 29 fixtures (BST/GMT) Reading v AFC Bournemouth (2000)