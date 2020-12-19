UPDATE 2-Championship Summaries

Dec 19 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Norwich City (1) 2 Scorers: E. Buendía 27, T. Cantwell 70 Subs used: Stiepermann 81 (Vrančić), Dowell 84 (Buendía), Tettey 92 (Aarons), Hugill 92 (Pukki) Cardiff City (0) 0 Yellow card: Nelson 54, Ojo 57, Bacuna 82, Wilson 95 Subs used: Hoilett 66 (Pack), Harris 77 (Ojo) Attendance: 2,000 Referee: Tim Robinson ................................................................. Birmingham City (15:00) Middlesbrough ................................................................. Brentford (15:00) Reading ................................................................. Huddersfield Town (15:00) Watford ................................................................. Luton Town (15:00) AFC Bournemouth ................................................................. Millwall (15:00) Nottingham Forest ................................................................. Rotherham United postponed Derby County ................................................................. Sheffield Wednesday (15:00) Coventry City ................................................................. Stoke City (15:00) Blackburn Rovers ................................................................. Swansea City (15:00) Barnsley ................................................................. Wycombe Wanderers (15:00) Queens Park Rangers .................................................................