UPDATE 2-Championship Summaries

Sep 27 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Sunday (start times are BST) Bristol City (0) 2 Scorers: T. Rowe 59, J. Paterson 90+3 Yellow card: Bakinson 34, Paterson 44 Subs used: Semenyo 80 (Wells), Diedhiou 89 (Martin), Sessegnon 90 (Hunt) Sheffield Wednesday (0) 0 Yellow card: Harris 71 Subs used: Dele-Bashiru 68 (Brown), Reach 74 (Kachunga), Rhodes 84 (Palmer) Referee: Tony Harrington ................................................................. AFC Bournemouth (1) 1 Scorers: A. Groeneveld 35 Yellow card: Diego Rico 71 Subs used: King 66 (Solanke), Gosling 78 (Billing), Surridge 87 (Groeneveld) Norwich City (0) 0 Yellow card: McLean 37 Subs used: Vrančić 69 (McLean), Idah 74 (Hernández), Hugill 81 (Rupp) Referee: James Linington ................................................................. Friday, October 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Coventry City v AFC Bournemouth (1945/1845)