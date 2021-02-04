UPDATE 2-Championship Top Scorers

Feb 4 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Championship on Wednesday 1 I. Toney (Brentford) 20 2 A. Armstrong (Blackburn) 17 3 Lucas João (Reading) 15 4 T. Pukki (Norwich) 11 5 K. Moore (Cardiff) 10 D. Solanke (Bournemouth) 6 J. Lowe (Swansea) 9 J. Stanislas (Bournemouth) C. Woodrow (Barnsley) 7 A. Ayew (Swansea) 8 S. Sinclair (Preston) 8 E. Buendía (Norwich) 7 T. Deeney (Watford) N. Powell (Stoke) M. Smith (Rotherham) 9 T. Campbell (Stoke) 6 Sergi Canós (Brentford) J. Collins (Luton Town) F. Diedhiou (Bristol City) S. Fletcher (Stoke) João Pedro (Watford) J. Koroma (Huddersfield Town) Y. Meïté (Reading) J. Wallace (Millwall) N. Wells (Bristol City)