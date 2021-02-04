SEARCH
UPDATE 2-Championship Top Scorers

04 Feb 2021 / 17:49 H.

    Feb 4 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Championship on Wednesday 1 I. Toney (Brentford) 20 2 A. Armstrong (Blackburn) 17 3 Lucas João (Reading) 15 4 T. Pukki (Norwich) 11 5 K. Moore (Cardiff) 10 D. Solanke (Bournemouth) 6 J. Lowe (Swansea) 9 J. Stanislas (Bournemouth) C. Woodrow (Barnsley) 7 A. Ayew (Swansea) 8 S. Sinclair (Preston) 8 E. Buendía (Norwich) 7 T. Deeney (Watford) N. Powell (Stoke) M. Smith (Rotherham) 9 T. Campbell (Stoke) 6 Sergi Canós (Brentford) J. Collins (Luton Town) F. Diedhiou (Bristol City) S. Fletcher (Stoke) João Pedro (Watford) J. Koroma (Huddersfield Town) Y. Meïté (Reading) J. Wallace (Millwall) N. Wells (Bristol City)

