UPDATE 2-Chicago's return to classrooms takes step forward, while Philadelphia turns to mediator

By Brendan O'Brien and Barbara Goldberg

CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago's teachers union on Monday was reviewing a compromise plan on COVID-19 safety proposed by the school district that could allow in-person classes to resume this week, as Philadelphia agreed to let a mediator decide when classrooms could safely reopen.

The Chicago Teachers Union's leadership is expected to decide on Monday night whether to send the plan to its 28,000 rank and file members for a vote on Tuesday.

If approved, the plan would avert either a threatened lockout by the third-largest U.S. school district or a strike by teachers, who have demanded stronger protocols to prevent the spread of the virus in classrooms.

The deal would allow for 67,000 students to gradually return to school buildings over the next month, starting with pre-kindergarten and special education pupils later this week.

Across the nation, pressure to reopen or expand in-person learning has been building, with the negative impacts of remote learning on education and family life becoming more apparent as time passes. As a consequence, a debate over how and when to safely reopen schools has become heated in many districts.

"We'll get there," American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten wrote on Twitter on Monday, referring to a full return to the classroom nationwide. "But we need the resources, the plan and roadmap, and the basic safety precautions we've been asking for since April."

The push coincides with a nationwide decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations as a post-holiday surge in cases waned in recent days. About 81,000 patients entered hospitals on Sunday, the lowest daily number since Nov. 20, according to a Reuters tally, even as the case count crossed the 27 million mark and the death toll neared 464,000 Americans.

In Philadelphia, the district backed down on its order that some 2,000 pre-kindergarten through second-grade teachers return to the classroom on Monday to prepare for students coming back on Feb. 22. Instead of disciplining teachers who failed to show up, the district said it would allow an arbitrator to decide when classrooms could safely reopen.

"We want an eventual return to schools but only when it is safe ... for teachers and students," said Pennsylvania State Senator Nikil Saval on a Twitter video as he protested with Philadelphia teachers outside his child's school.

In Los Angeles, which has yet to allow any in-person instruction, Superintendent Austin Beutner on Monday announced a three-point plan to start getting 250,000 students back into the nation's second-largest district's classroom.

The plan called for implementing health practices and protocols at schools and vaccinating 25,000 teachers, principals, bus drivers, custodians and librarians.

A Los Angeles City councilman last week threatened to sue the school district to force it to resume in-person learning over the objections of the teachers union.

President Joe Biden on Sunday addressed the school issue, describing school closures and their negative impact on families as a national emergency. During a Super Bowl interview on CBS, Biden said it was time for schools to reopen if they can do it safely, with fewer people in classrooms and proper ventilation.

Leading health organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said there is little evidence that schools contribute to the spread of the virus.

In Michigan, more than 350 physicians and psychologists signed a letter to Ann Arbor Schools officials urging the resumption of in-person classes by March 1.

Dr. Kim Monroe, a pediatrician who helped organize the Michigan effort, told radio station WEMU, "We are seeing so much mental illness in children due to the virtual schooling."

In Atlanta, third through fifth grade students went back to school on Monday after pre-kindergarten through second grade returned to schools on Jan. 25.

In New York City, in-person classes in the nation's largest school system will resume for middle-school students on Feb. 25. About half of the public school system's 471 middle schools will offer five-day-a-week classroom learning with the remainder working toward that goal, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said at a press briefing.

"If we're in an environment where the city is overwhelmingly vaccinated, we're able to bring school back as it was. Same physical proportions. Same number of kids in classrooms," De Blasio said. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago, Barbara Goldberg in Maplewood, New Jersey; Editing by David Gregorio and Matthew Lewis)