UPDATE 2-CONMEBOLLibertadores Results

Dec 3 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the CONMEBOLLibertadores on Wednesday (start times are EST) 8th Finals --------------------------------------------------------------- Nacional (0) 4 Independiente Valle (0) 2 .... full-time: 0-0 penalties: 4-2 aggregate: 0-0 Nacional win 4-2 on penalties Palmeiras (1) 5 Delfin (0) 0 .... aggregate: 8-1 Palmeiras win Jorge Wilstermann v Libertad (19:30) Internacional v Boca Juniors (19:30) Thursday, December 3 fixtures (EST/GMT) Grêmio v Club Guaraní (1930/0030)