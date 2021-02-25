UPDATE 2-Cricket-England 81 all out, India need 49 to win Ahmedabad test

(Updates after England's second innings)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - England were all out for 81 in their second innings on Thursday, setting India a victory target of 49 runs in the day-night third test in Ahmedabad.

Ben Stokes (25) topscored for the tourists with only three English batsmen managing double digits in the spin-dominated contest which appears to be heading towards a finish inside two days.

Axar Patel, who took six English wickets in the first innings, returned 5-32, while spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 4-48 as he reached 400 test wickets.

England managed 112 in their first innings but staged a comeback after bowling out the hosts for 145 before suffering a second batting collapse in the pink-ball contest.

The four-test series is level at 1-1. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Toby Davis)