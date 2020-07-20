UPDATE 2-Cricket-England pacers shine as West Indies collapse to trail by 182 runs

(Updates at end of West Indies' first innings)

July 19 (Reuters) - West Indies were all out for 287 on the fourth day of the second test as the visitors collapsed in the final session, losing six wickets to the new ball to give England a 182-run lead in Manchester on Sunday.

Half centuries from Kraigg Brathwaite (75) and Shamarh Brooks had guided West Indies to 227-4 at tea before England's fast bowlers Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes cleaned up the tail with three wickets each.

Brooks was the first to fall when Broad trapped him leg before wicket for 68 and the England pacer struck again in his next over to castle Jermaine Blackwood for a duck.

Broad continued to make the new ball sing in his following over to trap Shane Dowrich leg before for a duck and the Windies wicketkeeper also cost his team a review as Hawk Eye confirmed umpire Michael Gough's decision.

Woakes then got into the act to dismiss Windies skipper Jason Holder, who edged the ball to Joe Root in the slips, reducing the visitors to 260-8 to give England hopes of enforcing the follow-on.

But a half century from Roston Chase (51) ensured England would bat again before his resistance came to an end when Woakes rapped him on the pads.

Umpire Gough initially turned down the appeal but the decision was overturned upon review. Woakes then picked up the last wicket of Shannon Gabriel, out bowled for the third duck in the innings.

England had declared their first innings on day two on 469 for nine, on the back of centuries from Ben Stokes (176) and opener Dom Sibley (120).

West Indies have a 1-0 lead in the three-test series, which is being played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after winning the first test in Southampton. The third test will also be played in Manchester. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Pritha Sarkar)