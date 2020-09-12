UPDATE 2-Democrat opposing QAnon backer drops out of race for U.S. Congress

(Adds Representative Graves leaving Congress early)

By Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Georgia Democrat running for the U.S. Congress against a Republican businesswoman who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory on Friday said he was dropping out of the race and leaving the state for personal reasons.

Kevin Van Ausdal wrote on Twitter he was quitting the contest for a seat in the House of Representatives against Marjorie Taylor Greene. She won her party's nomination last month in a conservative district of northwest Georgia, making her the likely winner in the general election in November.

"I want you all to hear this from me directly - I am heartbroken to announce that for family and personal reasons, I cannot continue this race for Congress," Van Ausdal said on Twitter.

"The next steps in my life are taking me away from Georgia," Van Ausdal said. He also denounced "dangerous extremism, like the candidacy of Marjorie Greene" and pledged to help whoever follows him in the campaign to defeat her.

QAnon is a fringe belief propagated online that claims without evidence "deep-state" traitors are plotting against President Donald Trump.

Greene, on Twitter, wished Van Ausdal "best wishes".

"As the Congresswoman from NW Georgia, I look forward to fighting for our Christian, American values and helping @realDonaldTrump pass an #AmericaFirst agenda!," she wrote.

It was unclear whether Georgia Democrats would be able to replace Van Ausdal on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election. A Democratic party statement urged Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, to step in to make that possible.

Representative Tom Graves, the retiring Republican that Greene is running to replace, announced Friday that he would leave Congress in October, when the House is expected to take a recess, instead of January, when the next Congress will be sworn in. An aide said the timing of Graves' announcement on the same day as Van Ausdal's was coincidental.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Leslie Adler, Cynthia Osterman and Tom Brown)