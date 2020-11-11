UPDATE 2-Do more to fight soaring coronavirus cases, unhappy Canada PM tells provinces

(Adds quote from chief medical officer, background)

By David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - An unhappy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the country's 10 provinces to take stricter measures against a rapidly spreading second wave of the coronavirus.

"We are seeing record spikes this morning across the country, so I urge the premiers and the mayors to please do the right thing: act now to protect public health," he told a news conference. Over the past week Canada has posted a daily average of more than 3,800 cases.

As Trudeau spoke, the central province of Manitoba announced a major shutdown beginning on Thursday. Social gatherings will be forbidden, restaurants can only serve takeout meals and all recreational facilities must close.

Other provinces have so far resisted such sweeping measures, citing the potential economic damage.

Trudeau's comments were the second time in the last two weeks he has expressed frustration about how the pandemic. Late last month he said, "This sucks".

Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said "it is clear we have yet to bend the curve on accelerated growth". The virus will have more chance to spread as winter sets in, forcing people indoors, she said.

Under Canada's system of governing, the provinces are in charge of imposing restrictions to fight the virus. Ottawa can in emergencies step in to take over, but Trudeau said he saw no need now for such action.

"I would hope that no leader in our country is easing public health vigilance because they feel pressure not to shut down businesses or slow down our economy," said Trudeau, noting that Ottawa has provided more than C$200 billion ($153.8 billion) in aid packages to help businesses and people.

"I understand that worry, but let me tell you: that's how we end up with businesses going out of business and the economy damaged even more." ($1 = 1.3006 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Moira Warburton in Toronto Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)