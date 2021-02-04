SEARCH
UPDATE 2-EBay shares jump on holiday-quarter beat, strong Q1 sales forecast

04 Feb 2021 / 08:33 H.

    (Updates shares; adds profit, analyst quote)

    Feb 3 (Reuters) - E-commerce firm eBay Inc on Wednesday topped Wall Street expectations for the holiday quarter and forecast upbeat current-quarter sales, helped by a surge in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Shares of the company jumped over 9% to $63.46 in extended trade on the news.

    The global health crisis has forced millions of Americans to stay indoors, leading to a jump in online orders for e-commerce companies including eBay, Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc's online business.

    Ebay said it expects first-quarter revenue in the range of $2.94 billion to $2.99 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

    The company also expanded share repurchase authorization by an additional $4 billion.

    Annual active buyers grew by 7%, to a total of 185 million global active buyers, while refurbished gifts emerged as a top trend for the holiday shoppers, the company said.

    The e-commerce firm had 183 million annual active buyers in the third quarter.

    Revenue in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $2.87 billion from $2.24 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.70 billion.

    Excluding items, eBay earned 86 cents per share, above estimates of 83 cents per share. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

