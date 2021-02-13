UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 20 16 2 2 66 15 50 2 PSV 21 14 4 3 49 22 46 ........................................... 3 Vitesse 21 13 3 5 34 19 42 ........................................... 4 AZ 21 11 7 3 45 31 40 5 Feyenoord 20 11 5 4 37 20 38 6 Groningen 21 11 4 6 29 23 37 7 Twente 21 8 6 7 33 28 30 ........................................... 8 Heerenveen 21 7 8 6 29 27 29 9 Utrecht 20 6 10 4 27 27 28 10 Heracles 21 8 4 9 24 30 28 11 Fortuna 22 8 4 10 33 41 28 12 Sparta 21 6 5 10 30 34 23 13 Zwolle 22 4 11 7 26 34 23 14 VVV 20 6 4 10 34 49 22 15 Waalwijk 22 4 7 11 19 35 19 ........................................... 16 Willem II 20 3 4 13 24 42 13 17 ADO 20 2 6 12 17 45 12 ........................................... 18 Emmen 22 0 6 16 17 51 6 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation