UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 6 5 0 1 24 3 15 2 PSV 5 4 1 0 11 3 13 ....................................... 3 Heerenveen 6 4 1 1 12 7 13 ....................................... 4 Vitesse 5 4 0 1 9 2 12 5 Feyenoord 5 3 2 0 12 5 11 6 Twente 6 3 2 1 11 5 11 7 Groningen 6 3 1 2 7 7 10 ....................................... 8 Utrecht 5 2 3 0 7 4 9 9 Zwolle 6 1 3 2 6 7 6 10 Willem II 6 1 2 3 6 10 5 11 VVV 6 1 2 3 9 22 5 12 AZ 4 0 4 0 10 10 4 13 Waalwijk 5 1 1 3 3 8 4 14 Heracles 5 1 1 3 3 9 4 15 ADO 5 1 0 4 4 10 3 ....................................... 16 Emmen 6 0 3 3 8 15 3 17 Sparta 5 0 2 3 5 12 2 ....................................... 18 Fortuna 6 0 2 4 7 15 2 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation