UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings

Sep 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 VVV 1 1 0 0 5 3 3 2 Feyenoord 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ..................................... 3 Heerenveen 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ..................................... 4 Heracles 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 5 Twente 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 6 Ajax 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 AZ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ..................................... 8 Groningen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 PSV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Waalwijk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Utrecht 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Vitesse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Sparta 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 Emmen 1 0 0 1 3 5 0 15 ADO 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ..................................... 16 Fortuna 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 17 Zwolle 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ..................................... 18 Willem II 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation