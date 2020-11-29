UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings

Nov 29 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 10 9 0 1 42 5 27 2 Vitesse 10 8 1 1 20 6 25 ........................................ 3 Feyenoord 9 6 3 0 22 10 21 ........................................ 4 PSV 9 6 2 1 20 6 20 5 Twente 10 5 3 2 21 11 18 6 Heerenveen 10 5 3 2 18 13 18 7 AZ 8 3 5 0 19 12 14 ........................................ 8 Groningen 9 4 2 3 10 11 14 9 Utrecht 8 2 4 2 9 12 10 10 Sparta 9 2 3 4 15 17 9 11 Zwolle 10 1 6 3 12 17 9 12 Waalwijk 10 2 3 5 8 16 9 13 VVV 10 2 3 5 16 30 9 14 Willem II 9 2 2 5 9 17 8 15 Heracles 9 2 2 5 10 19 8 ........................................ 16 ADO 10 1 2 7 9 27 5 17 Fortuna 10 0 3 7 12 27 3 ........................................ 18 Emmen 10 0 3 7 11 27 3 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation