UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings

Dec 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 12 10 0 2 47 7 30 2 PSV 13 9 3 1 29 10 30 ......................................... 3 Feyenoord 12 7 5 0 26 11 26 ......................................... 4 Vitesse 12 8 2 2 22 9 26 5 Groningen 13 8 2 3 18 14 26 6 Twente 13 7 3 3 26 16 24 7 AZ 11 5 5 1 25 16 20 ......................................... 8 Heerenveen 12 5 5 2 21 16 20 9 Sparta 13 4 3 6 22 23 15 10 Utrecht 12 2 7 3 13 17 13 11 Zwolle 13 2 7 4 14 22 13 12 Waalwijk 13 3 3 7 12 24 12 13 Fortuna 13 2 4 7 18 31 10 14 Heracles 12 2 3 7 12 23 9 15 VVV 13 2 3 8 19 38 9 ......................................... 16 Willem II 12 2 2 8 12 24 8 17 ADO 12 1 4 7 11 29 7 ......................................... 18 Emmen 13 0 5 8 13 30 5 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation