UPDATE 2-FA Cup Results

Nov 28 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the FA Cup on Saturday (start times are BST) 2nd Round -------------------------------------------------------------- Morecambe v Solihull Moors in play Newport County (0) 3 Salford City (0) 0 Gillingham (1) 2 Exeter City (3) 3 Harrogate Town v Blackpool (15:00) Plymouth Argyle v Lincoln City (15:00) Portsmouth v King's Lynn Town (15:00) Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra in play Bradford City v Oldham Athletic (15:00) Peterborough United v Chorley (17:30) Sunday, November 29 fixtures (BST/GMT) Stevenage v Hull City (1330) AFC Wimbledon v Crawley Town (1330) Stockport County v Yeovil Town (1330) Shrewsbury Town v Oxford City (1330) Mansfield Town v Dagenham & Redbridge (1330) Carlisle United v Doncaster Rovers (1330) Barnet v Milton Keynes Dons (1330) Bristol Rovers v Darlington (1330) Marine v Havant & Waterlooville (1445) Monday, November 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Canvey Island v Boreham Wood (1945)