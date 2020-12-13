UPDATE 2-FIA F1 World Championship 2020 Results

Dec 13 (OPTA) - Results for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of FIA F1 World Championship 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull 1 55 25 37 2 Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes 2 55 18 33 3 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes 3 55 15 33 4 Alexander Albon 23 Red Bull 5 55 12 37 5 Lando Norris 4 McLaren 4 55 10 18 6 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 McLaren 6 55 8 18 7 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Renault 11 55 7 9 8 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri 9 55 4 4 9 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault 10 55 2 9 10 Lance Stroll 18 Racing Point 8 55 1 1 11 Daniil Kvyat 26 AlphaTauri 7 54 0 4 12 Kimi Räikkönen 7 Alfa Romeo 15 54 0 0 13 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari 12 54 0 0 14 Sebastian Vettel 5 Ferrari 13 54 0 0 15 George Russell 63 Williams 16 54 0 0 16 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 14 54 0 0 99 17 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams 18 54 0 0 18 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas 20 54 0 0 19 Pietro Fittipaldi 51 Haas 17 53 0 0 Sergio Pérez 11 Racing Point 19 Retire 8 0 1 ment Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points