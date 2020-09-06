UPDATE 2-FIA F1 World Championship 2020 Results

Sep 6 (OPTA) - Results for the Italian Grand Prix of FIA F1 World Championship 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri 10 53 0 0 2 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 McLaren 3 53 0 0 3 Lance Stroll 18 Racing Point 8 53 0 0 4 Lando Norris 4 McLaren 6 53 0 0 5 Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes 2 53 0 0 6 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Renault 7 53 0 0 7 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes 1 53 0 0 8 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault 12 53 0 0 9 Daniil Kvyat 26 AlphaTauri 11 53 0 0 10 Sergio Pérez 11 Racing Point 4 53 0 0 11 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams 20 53 0 0 12 Romain Grosjean 8 Haas 16 53 0 0 13 Kimi Räikkönen 7 Alfa Romeo 14 53 0 0 14 George Russell 63 Williams 19 53 0 0 15 Alexander Albon 23 Red Bull 9 53 0 0 16 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 18 53 0 0 99 Sebastian Vettel 5 Ferrari 17 Brakes 6 0 0 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas 15 Retire 17 0 0 ment Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull 5 Retire 30 0 0 ment Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari 13 Spun 23 0 0 off Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points