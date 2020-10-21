UPDATE 2-German health minister tests positive for coronavirus

(Adds reaction from Europe minister, background)

BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, the health ministry said, adding that he had placed himself in home quarantine.

The minister, 40, was suffering from cold-like symptoms, the ministry said. People he had been in contact with were being informed.

While Germany's infection rates are lower than in much of Europe, they have been accelerating and hit a daily record of 7,830 on Saturday, according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's federal disease prevention agency.

"My best wishes for @jensspahn," tweeted Europe Minister Michael Roth. "Hopefully he will be back on board soon. Healthy and committed. We need everyone and anything now in the fight against the #Corona."

Spahn has urged Germans to stick to social distancing rules to keep infections at a manageable level.

Earlire this month, he said Germans face a "test of character" to contain a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Paul Carrel and Peter Graff)