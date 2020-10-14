UPDATE 2-Giro d Italia Results - Stage 11

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results for Stage 11, Giro d Italia on Wednesday. Stage 11 Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini, 182 km, Road race. Overall leader João Almeida POR (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) Stage winners 1 Arnaud Démare FRA (Groupama - FDJ) 2 Peter Sagan SVK (BORA - hansgrohe) 3 Álvaro Hodeg COL (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) Following stages : Oct 15-Stage 12 Cesenatico to Cesenatico, 204 km, Road race. Oct 16-Stage 13 Cervia to Monselice, 192 km, Road race. Oct 17-Stage 14 Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, 34.1 km, Individual time trial. Oct 18-Stage 15 Rivolto to Piancavallo, 185 km, Road race. Oct 20-Stage 16 Udine to San Daniele del Friuli, 229 km, Road race. Oct 21-Stage 17 Bassano del Grappa to Madonna di Campiglio, 203 km, Road race. Oct 22-Stage 18 Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano, 207 km, Road race. Oct 23-Stage 19 Morbegno to Asti, 253 km, Road race. Oct 24-Stage 20 Alba to Sestriere, 198 km, Road race. Oct 25-Stage 21 Cernusco sul Naviglio to Milan, 15.7 km, Individual time trial.