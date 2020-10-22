UPDATE 2-Giro d Italia Results - Stage 18

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results for Stage 18, Giro d Italia on Thursday. Stage 18 Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano, 207 km, Road race. Overall leader Wilco Kelderman NED (Team Sunweb) Stage winners 1 Jai Hindley AUS (Team Sunweb) 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart ENG (INEOS Grenadiers) 3 Pello Bilbao ESP (Bahrain - McLaren) Following stages : Oct 23-Stage 19 Morbegno to Asti, 258 km, Road race. Oct 24-Stage 20 Alba to Sestriere, 190 km, Road race. Oct 25-Stage 21 Cernusco sul Naviglio to Milan, 15.7 km, Individual time trial.