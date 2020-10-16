UPDATE 2-Giro d Italia Summaries - Stage 13

Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 13, Giro d Italia on Friday. Stage 13 Cervia to Monselice, 192 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: W. Wind speed: 4km/h. Route profile: flat. Finish profile: flat. Stage winners 1. Diego Ulissi (ITA) UAE Team Emirates 4:22:18 2. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 3. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe " 4. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers " 5. Mikkel Honoré (DEN) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 6. Sergio Samitier (ESP) Movistar Team " 7. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team " 8. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain - McLaren " 9. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Trek - Segafredo " 10. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb " 11. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb " 12. Nicolas Edet (FRA) Cofidis " 13. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe " 14. Ruben Guerreiro (POR) EF Pro Cycling " 15. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates " 16. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team " 17. Antonio Pedrero (ESP) Movistar Team " 18. Sam Oomen (NED) Team Sunweb " 19. James Knox (GBR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 20. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " Overall leaders 1. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 53:43:58 2. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +40 3. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain - McLaren +49 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team +1:03 5. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Trek - Segafredo +1:07 6. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe +1:17 7. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb +1:25 8. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe +1:27 9. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:42 10. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team +2:26 11. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates +2:45 12. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +2:51 13. Antonio Pedrero (ESP) Movistar Team +3:04 14. Hermann Pernsteiner (AUT) Bahrain - McLaren +5:57 15. James Knox (GBR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +6:02 16. Sergio Samitier (ESP) Movistar Team +8:49 17. Sam Oomen (NED) Team Sunweb +23:36 18. Matteo Fabbro (ITA) BORA - hansgrohe +23:51 19. Attila Valter (HUN) CCC Team +25:23 20. Mikkel Honoré (DEN) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +32:04