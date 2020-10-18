UPDATE 2-Giro d Italia Summaries - Stage 15

Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 15, Giro d Italia on Sunday. Stage 15 Rivolto to Piancavallo, 185 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: N. Wind speed: 3km/h. Route profile: mountain. Finish profile: mountain. Stage winners 1. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers 4:58:52 2. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +2 3. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb +4 4. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +37 5. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe +1:22 6. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe +1:29 7. James Knox (GBR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:36 8. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain - McLaren " 9. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team " 10. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Trek - Segafredo " 11. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:38 12. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team +1:54 13. Antonio Pedrero (ESP) Movistar Team " 14. Hermann Pernsteiner (AUT) Bahrain - McLaren " 15. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates +2:43 16. Ben O'Connor (AUS) NTT Pro Cycling Team +3:10 17. Tanel Kangert (EST) EF Pro Cycling +5:07 18. Víctor de la Parte (ESP) CCC Team " 19. Ben Swift (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers " 20. Matteo Fabbro (ITA) BORA - hansgrohe +5:17 Overall leaders 1. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 59:27:38 2. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +15 3. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb +2:56 4. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +2:57 5. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain - McLaren +3:10 6. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe +3:18 7. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Trek - Segafredo +3:29 8. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team +3:50 9. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe +4:09 10. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +4:12 King of the Mountains 1. Giovanni Visconti (ITA) Vini Zabù - Brado - KTM 118 2. Ruben Guerreiro (POR) EF Pro Cycling 87 3. Filippo Ganna (ITA) INEOS Grenadiers 48 4. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers 45 5. Jonathan Castroviejo (ESP) INEOS Grenadiers " 6. Jonathan Caicedo (ECU) EF Pro Cycling 40 7. Simon Pellaud (SUI) Androni Giocattoli - 39 Sidermec 8. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb 34 9. Matthew Holmes (GBR) Lotto - Soudal 32 10. Rohan Dennis (AUS) INEOS Grenadiers 28 11. Thomas De Gendt (BEL) Lotto - Soudal 25 12. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team 20 13. Kilian Frankiny (SUI) Groupama - FDJ " 14. Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale " 15. Edoardo Zardini (ITA) Vini Zabù - Brado - KTM 18 16. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team " 17. Peter Sagan (SVK) BORA - hansgrohe 15 18. Mikkel Bjerg (DEN) UAE Team Emirates " 19. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb 14 20. Harm Vanhoucke (BEL) Lotto - Soudal 12 Points leaders 1. Arnaud Démare (FRA) Groupama - FDJ 221 2. Peter Sagan (SVK) BORA - hansgrohe 184 3. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 90 4. Diego Ulissi (ITA) UAE Team Emirates 77 5. Filippo Ganna (ITA) INEOS Grenadiers 66 6. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe 56 7. Simon Pellaud (SUI) Androni Giocattoli - 50 Sidermec 8. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) AG2R La Mondiale 49 9. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb 40 10. Davide Ballerini (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 11. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers 39 12. Álvaro Hodeg (COL) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 13. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 37 14. Jhonatan Narváez (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers 36 15. Marco Frapporti (ITA) Vini Zabù - Brado - KTM " 16. Mikkel Honoré (DEN) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 17. Ruben Guerreiro (POR) EF Pro Cycling 32 18. Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis " 19. Ben Swift (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers 31 20. Alex Dowsett (GBR) Israel Start-Up Nation 29