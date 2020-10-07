UPDATE 2-Giro d Italia Summaries - Stage 5

Oct 7 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 5, Giro d Italia on Wednesday. Stage 5 Mileto to Camigliatello Silano, 225 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: W. Wind speed: 2km/h. Route profile: mountain. Finish profile: flat. Stage winners 1. Filippo Ganna (ITA) INEOS Grenadiers 5:59:17 2. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe +34 3. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb " 5. Lucas Hamilton (AUS) Mitchelton - Scott " 6. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb " 7. Harm Vanhoucke (BEL) Lotto - Soudal " 8. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain - McLaren " 9. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team " 10. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 11. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe " 12. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Trek - Segafredo " 13. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team " 14. Sergio Samitier (ESP) Movistar Team " 15. Steven Kruijswijk (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 16. Hermann Pernsteiner (AUT) Bahrain - McLaren " 17. Jack Haig (AUS) Mitchelton - Scott " 18. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) CCC Team " 19. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers " 20. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott "