UPDATE 2-Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Doubles Results

Feb 15 (OPTA) - Results from the Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Doubles matches on Sunday .. 2nd Round .. 4-Wesley Koolhof (NED) and beat Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-3 6-4 Lukasz Kubot (POL) and Nick Kyrgios (AUS) .. 3rd Round .. Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) and beat Alexander Bublik (KAZ) and 6-7(4) 7-6(3) Matwe Middelkoop (NED) Andrey Golubev (KAZ) 6-3 Marcus Daniell (NZL) and beat Nicholas Monroe (USA) and 6-3 7-5 Philipp Oswald (AUT) Frances Tiafoe (USA) 8-Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat James Duckworth (AUS) and 6-4 6-3 (FRA) and Marc Polmans (AUS) Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 2-Nikola Mektic (CRO) and beat John Millman (AUS) and 7-6(2) 6-4 Mate Pavic (CRO) Thiago Monteiro (BRA)