UPDATE 2-Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Singles Results

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Results from the Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Singles matches on Saturday .. 3rd Round .. 7-Andrey Rublev (RUS) beat Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 7-5 6-2 6-3 24-Casper Ruud (NOR) beat Radu Albot (MDA) 6-1 5-7 6-4 6-4 Mackenzie McDonald (USA) beat Lloyd Harris (RSA) 7-6(7) 6-1 6-4 4-Daniil Medvedev (RUS) beat 28-Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 6-3 6-3 4-6 3-6 6-0 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) beat Mikael Ymer (SWE) 6-4 6-1 6-1 9-Matteo Berrettini (ITA) beat 19-Karen Khachanov (RUS) 7-6(1) 7-6(5) 7-6(5) 16-Fabio Fognini (ITA) beat 21-Alex De Minaur (AUS) 6-4 6-3 6-4 2-Rafael Nadal (ESP) beat Cameron Norrie (GBR) 7-5 6-2 7-5