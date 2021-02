Feb 17 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the Grand Slam, Australian Open Women's Singles matches on Wednesday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 10 Serena Williams (USA) qtr won 2-Simona Halep (ROU) 6-3 6-3 4th won 7-Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6-4 2-6 6-4 3rd won Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 7-6(5) 6-2 2nd won Nina Stojanovic (SRB) 6-3 6-0 1st won Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-1 6-1 2 Simona Halep (ROU) qtr lost 10-Serena Williams (USA) 6-3 6-3 4th won 15-Iga Swiatek (POL) 3-6 6-1 6-4 3rd won 32-Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 6-3 (RUS) 2nd won Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 4-6 6-4 7-5 1st won Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 6-2 6-1 22 Jennifer Brady (USA) qtr won Jessica Pegula (USA) 4-6 6-2 6-1 4th won 28-Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-1 7-5 3rd won Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-1 6-3 2nd won Madison Brengle (USA) 6-1 6-2 1st won Aliona Bolsova (ESP) 6-1 6-3 - Jessica Pegula (USA) qtr lost 22-Jennifer Brady (USA) 4-6 6-2 6-1 4th won 5-Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-4 3-6 6-3 3rd won Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 6-2 6-1 2nd won Samantha Stosur (AUS) 6-0 6-1 1st won 12-Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 7-5 6-4 25 Karolina Muchova (CZE) qtr won 1-Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 1-6 6-3 6-2 4th won 18-Elise Mertens (BEL) 7-6(5) 7-5 3rd won 6-Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 7-5 7-5 2nd won Mona Barthel (GER) 6-4 6-1 1st won Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 7-5 6-2 1 Ashleigh Barty (AUS) qtr lost 25-Karolina Muchova (CZE) 1-6 6-3 6-2 4th won Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-3 6-4 3rd won 29-Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 6-4 (RUS) 2nd won Daria Gavrilova (AUS) 6-1 7-6(7) 1st won Danka Kovinic (MNE) 6-0 6-0 3 Naomi Osaka (JPN) qtr won Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) 6-2 6-2 4th won 14-Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4-6 6-4 7-5 3rd won 27-Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-3 6-2 2nd won Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-2 6-3 1st won Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 6-2 (RUS) - Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) qtr lost 3-Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-2 6-2 4th won 19-Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 6-4 6-2 3rd won Sara Errani (ITA) 6-4 2-6 7-5 2nd won 8-Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 6-3 6-2 1st won Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL) 7-5 6-2 .................................................. .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Ashleigh Barty (AUS) qtr lost 25-Karolina Muchova (CZE) 1-6 6-3 6-2 4th won Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-3 6-4 3rd won 29-Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 6-4 (RUS) 2nd won Daria Gavrilova (AUS) 6-1 7-6(7) 1st won Danka Kovinic (MNE) 6-0 6-0 2 Simona Halep (ROU) qtr lost 10-Serena Williams (USA) 6-3 6-3 4th won 15-Iga Swiatek (POL) 3-6 6-1 6-4 3rd won 32-Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 6-3 (RUS) 2nd won Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 4-6 6-4 7-5 1st won Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 6-2 6-1 3 Naomi Osaka (JPN) semi to play 10-Serena Williams (USA) (start 03:00) qtr won Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) 6-2 6-2 4th won 14-Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4-6 6-4 7-5 3rd won 27-Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-3 6-2 2nd won Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-2 6-3 1st won Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 6-2 (RUS) 4 Sofia Kenin (USA) 2nd lost Kaia Kanepi (EST) 6-3 6-2 1st won Maddison Inglis (AUS) 7-5 6-4 5 Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4th lost Jessica Pegula (USA) 6-4 3-6 6-3 3rd won 26-Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-4 6-0 2nd won Cori Gauff (USA) 6-4 6-3 1st won Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 6-3 7-6(5) 6 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 3rd lost 25-Karolina Muchova (CZE) 7-5 7-5 2nd won Danielle Collins (USA) 7-5 6-2 1st won Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-0 6-2 7 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 4th lost 10-Serena Williams (USA) 6-4 2-6 6-4 3rd won Ann Li (USA) 6-3 6-1 2nd won Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 7-6(5) 6-3 1st won Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) 6-0 6-4 8 Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 2nd lost Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) 6-3 6-2 1st won Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) 6-2 4-6 6-3 9 Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2nd lost Sorana Cirstea (ROU) 6-4 1-6 6-1 1st won Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-3 6-4 10 Serena Williams (USA) semi to play 3-Naomi Osaka (JPN) (start 03:00) qtr won 2-Simona Halep (ROU) 6-3 6-3 4th won 7-Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6-4 2-6 6-4 3rd won Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 7-6(5) 6-2 2nd won Nina Stojanovic (SRB) 6-3 6-0 1st won Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-1 6-1 11 Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3rd lost 18-Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-2 6-1 2nd won Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 7-5 2-6 6-4 1st won Lauren Davis (USA) 6-3 4-6 6-1 12 Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 1st lost Jessica Pegula (USA) 7-5 6-4 13 Johanna Konta (GBR) 1st lost Kaja Juvan (SLO) 4-6 2-0 (Retired) 14 Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4th lost 3-Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4-6 6-4 7-5 3rd won Zarina Diyas (KAZ) 6-1 6-1 2nd won Liudmilla Samsonova (RUS) 6-3 6-1 1st won Margarita Gasparyan (RUS) 6-4 6-0 15 Iga Swiatek (POL) 4th lost 2-Simona Halep (ROU) 3-6 6-1 6-4 3rd won Fiona Ferro (FRA) 6-4 6-3 2nd won Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-2 6-4 1st won Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-1 6-3 16 Petra Martic (CRO) 1st lost Olga Danilovic (SRB) 7-5 3-6 6-4 17 Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2nd lost Fiona Ferro (FRA) 6-4 6-4 1st won Vera Zvonareva (RUS) 4-6 6-4 6-4 18 Elise Mertens (BEL) 4th lost 25-Karolina Muchova (CZE) 7-6(5) 7-5 3rd won 11-Belinda Bencic (SUI) 6-2 6-1 2nd won Lin Zhu (CHN) 7-6(8) 6-1 1st won Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 6-1 6-3 19 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 4th lost Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) 6-4 6-2 3rd won Sorana Cirstea (ROU) 6-2 6-4 2nd won Rebecca Marino (CAN) 6-1 7-5 1st won Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 2-6 7-5 7-5 20 Maria Sakkari (GRE) 1st lost Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 6-2 0-6 6-3 21 Anett Kontaveit (EST) 3rd lost Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-4 6-3 2nd won Heather Watson (GBR) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-2 1st won Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 7-5 6-2 22 Jennifer Brady (USA) semi to play 25-Karolina Muchova (CZE) (start 05:00) qtr won Jessica Pegula (USA) 4-6 6-2 6-1 4th won 28-Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-1 7-5 3rd won Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-1 6-3 2nd won Madison Brengle (USA) 6-1 6-2 1st won Aliona Bolsova (ESP) 6-1 6-3 23 Angelique Kerber (GER) 1st lost Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-0 6-4 24 Alison Riske (USA) 1st lost Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-2 6-1 25 Karolina Muchova (CZE) semi to play 22-Jennifer Brady (USA) (start 05:00) qtr won 1-Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 1-6 6-3 6-2 4th won 18-Elise Mertens (BEL) 7-6(5) 7-5 3rd won 6-Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 7-5 7-5 2nd won Mona Barthel (GER) 6-4 6-1 1st won Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 7-5 6-2 26 Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 3rd lost 5-Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-4 6-0 2nd won Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-4 1-6 6-2 1st won Sloane Stephens (USA) 4-6 6-2 6-3 27 Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3rd lost 3-Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-3 6-2 2nd won Anna Schmiedlova (SVK) 6-3 6-2 1st won Andrea Petkovic (GER) 6-3 3-6 6-4 28 Donna Vekic (CRO) 4th lost 22-Jennifer Brady (USA) 6-1 7-5 3rd won Kaia Kanepi (EST) 5-7 7-6(2) 6-4 2nd won Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-2 6-2 1st won Yafan Wang (CHN) 4-6 6-3 6-4 29 Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 3rd lost 1-Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6-2 6-4 2nd won Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 6-3 7-6(4) 1st won Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-3 6-4 30 Qiang Wang (CHN) 1st lost Sara Errani (ITA) 2-6 6-4 6-4 31 Shuai Zhang (CHN) 1st lost Ann Li (USA) 6-2 6-0 32 Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 3rd lost 2-Simona Halep (ROU) 6-1 6-3 2nd won Varvara Gracheva (RUS) 5-7 6-2 6-2 1st won Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-2 7-6(5) (Note : all times are GMT)