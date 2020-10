Oct 11 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the Grand Slam, French Open Men's Doubles matches on Saturday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL) and Robert Farah (COL) semi lost 7-Mate Pavic (CRO) and Bruno 7-6(4) 7-5 Soares (BRA) qtr won Frederik Nielsen (DEN) and 6-7(10) 6-4 7-6(7) Tim Puetz (GER) 3rd won 15-Jurgen Melzer (AUT) and 4-6 7-6(3) 7-6(3) Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 2nd won Robert Lindstedt (SWE) and 6-4 6-3 Jordan Thompson (AUS) 1st won Corentin Denolly (FRA) and 3-6 6-2 6-3 Kyrian Jacquet (FRA) 2 Marcel Granollers (ESP) and Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 3rd lost 13-Jamie Murray (GBR) and 6-3 4-6 6-4 Neal Skupski (GBR) 2nd won Daniel Evans (GBR) and 6-2 6-2 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 1st won Steve Johnson (USA) and Sam 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) Querrey (USA) 3 Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) qtr lost 7-Mate Pavic (CRO) and Bruno 4-6 6-4 7-5 Soares (BRA) 3rd won 14-Jeremy Chardy (FRA) and 6-3 6-2 Fabrice Martin (FRA) 2nd won Alex De Minaur (AUS) and 6-3 6-1 Matt Reid (AUS) 1st won Gregoire Barrere (FRA) and 6-4 7-6(1) Quentin Halys (FRA) 4 Lukasz Kubot (POL) and Marcelo Melo (BRA) 2nd lost Nicholas Monroe (USA) and 7-5 2-6 6-3 Tommy Paul (USA) 1st won Arthur Cazaux (FRA) and 6-2 6-2 Harold Mayot 5 Ivan Dodig (CRO) and Filip Polasek (SVK) 3rd lost Frederik Nielsen (DEN) and 7-5 5-7 6-4 Tim Puetz (GER) 2nd won Aljaz Bedene (SLO) and 6-3 3-6 6-1 Dennis Novak (AUT) 1st won Henri Kontinen (FIN) and 6-3 6-1 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6 Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) and Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 3rd lost 9-Wesley Koolhof (NED) and 6-2 7-6(3) Nikola Mektic (CRO) 2nd won Vasek Pospisil (CAN) and 2-6 7-6(8) 6-4 Jack Sock (USA) 1st won Max Purcell (AUS) and Luke 6-1 6-2 Saville (AUS) 7 Mate Pavic (CRO) and Bruno Soares (BRA) final lost 8-Kevin Krawietz (GER) and 6-3 7-5 Andreas Mies (GER) semi won 1-Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL) 7-6(4) 7-5 and Robert Farah (COL) qtr won 3-Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe 4-6 6-4 7-5 Salisbury (GBR) 3rd won 12-Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) 7-5 1-6 6-3 and Horia Tecau (ROU) 2nd won Andres Molteni (ARG) and 7-5 6-4 Hugo Nys (MON) 1st won Marcus Daniell (NZL) and 6-2 6-3 Philipp Oswald (AUT) 8 Kevin Krawietz (GER) and Andreas Mies (GER) final won 7-Mate Pavic (CRO) and Bruno 6-3 7-5 Soares (BRA) semi won 9-Wesley Koolhof (NED) and 6-3 7-5 Nikola Mektic (CRO) qtr won 13-Jamie Murray (GBR) and 6-4 6-4 Neal Skupski (GBR) 3rd won Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) and 6-4 1-6 7-6(5) Antoine Hoang (FRA) 2nd won Federico Coria (ARG) and 6-2 6-0 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1st won Alexander Bublik (KAZ) and 6-2 6-3 Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 9 Wesley Koolhof (NED) and Nikola Mektic (CRO) semi lost 8-Kevin Krawietz (GER) and 6-3 7-5 Andreas Mies (GER) qtr won Nicholas Monroe (USA) and 6-4 6-4 Tommy Paul (USA) 3rd won 6-Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-2 7-6(3) (FRA) and Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 2nd won Leonardo Mayer (ARG) and 7-6(2) 6-3 Guido Pella (ARG) 1st won Luke Bambridge (GBR) and Ben 6-4 7-6(4) McLachlan (JPN) 10 Raven Klaasen (RSA) and Oliver Marach (AUT) 1st lost Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) and 6-3 3-6 6-2 Antoine Hoang (FRA) 11 John Peers (AUS) and Michael Venus (NZL) 2nd lost Frederik Nielsen (DEN) and 7-6(3) 6-3 Tim Puetz (GER) 1st won Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) and 4-6 6-3 6-2 Casper Ruud (NOR) 12 Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) and Horia Tecau (ROU) 3rd lost 7-Mate Pavic (CRO) and Bruno 7-5 1-6 6-3 Soares (BRA) 2nd won Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) and 6-3 6-2 Jonny OMara (GBR) 1st won Cristian Garin (CHI) and 6-1 0-0 (Retired) Pedro Martinez (ESP) 13 Jamie Murray (GBR) and Neal Skupski (GBR) qtr lost 8-Kevin Krawietz (GER) and 6-4 6-4 Andreas Mies (GER) 3rd won 2-Marcel Granollers (ESP) 6-3 4-6 6-4 and Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 2nd won Manuel Guinard (FRA) and 4-6 6-4 7-6(3) Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 1st won Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) 6-4 4-6 7-5 and Jiri Vesely (CZE) 14 Jeremy Chardy (FRA) and Fabrice Martin (FRA) 3rd lost 3-Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe 6-3 6-2 Salisbury (GBR) 2nd won Marton Fucsovics (HUN) and 7-6(2) 6-2 Cameron Norrie (GBR) 1st won James Duckworth (AUS) and 6-7(5) 6-4 6-0 John Millman (AUS) 15 Jurgen Melzer (AUT) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 3rd lost 1-Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL) 4-6 7-6(3) 7-6(3) and Robert Farah (COL) 2nd won Simone Bolelli (ITA) and 6-4 5-7 6-4 Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) 1st won Enzo Couacaud (FRA) and 7-5 6-3 Albano Olivetti (FRA) 16 Austin Krajicek (USA) and Franko Skugor (CRO) 2nd lost Pablo Cuevas (URU) and 7-5 6-4 Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 1st won Soon Woo Kwon (KOR) and 6-2 4-6 6-4 Divij Sharan (IND)