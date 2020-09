UPDATE 2-Grand Slam, US Open Men's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Sep 11 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the Grand Slam, US Open Men's Singles matches on Thursday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 20 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) qtr won 12-Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 0-6 6-3 4th won 1-Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6-5 (Defaulted) 3rd won Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 6-4 6-3 6-2 2nd won Mitchell Krueger (USA) 6-1 6-2 6-2 1st won Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) 4-6 6-3 1-6 6-3 6-3 12 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) qtr lost 20-Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 0-6 6-3 4th won 7-David Goffin (BEL) 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 6-3 3rd won 19-Taylor Fritz (USA) 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 2nd won Soon Woo Kwon (KOR) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 6-2 1st won Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-2 2 Dominic Thiem (AUT) qtr won 21-Alex De Minaur (AUS) 6-1 6-2 6-4 4th won 15-Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4) 6-1 6-1 (CAN) 3rd won 31-Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-2 6-2 3-6 6-3 2nd won Sumit Nagal (IND) 6-3 6-3 6-2 1st won Jaume Munar (ESP) 7-6(6) 6-3 0-0 (Retired) 21 Alex De Minaur (AUS) qtr lost 2-Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-1 6-2 6-4 4th won Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 7-6(6) 6-3 6-2 3rd won 11-Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-4 0-6 4-6 6-3 6-1 2nd won Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-4 6-3 6-7(6) 7-5 1st won Andrej Martin (SVK) 6-4 6-3 7-5 3 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) qtr won 10-Andrey Rublev (RUS) 7-6(6) 6-3 7-6(5) 4th won Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-4 6-1 6-0 3rd won JJ Wolf (USA) 6-3 6-3 6-2 2nd won Christopher OConnell (AUS) 6-3 6-2 6-4 1st won Federico Delbonis (ARG) 6-1 6-2 6-4 10 Andrey Rublev (RUS) qtr lost 3-Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7-6(6) 6-3 7-6(5) 4th won 6-Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 3rd won Salvatore Caruso (ITA) 6-0 6-4 6-0 2nd won Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-2 6-4 7-6(4) 1st won Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-4 6-4 6-3 5 Alexander Zverev (GER) qtr won 27-Borna Coric (CRO) 1-6 7-6(5) 7-6(1) 6-3 4th won Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 (ESP) 3rd won 32-Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 6-2 2nd won Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-5 6-7(8) 6-3 6-1 1st won Kevin Anderson (RSA) 7-6(2) 5-7 6-3 7-5 27 Borna Coric (CRO) qtr lost 5-Alexander Zverev (GER) 1-6 7-6(5) 7-6(1) 6-3 4th won Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-5 6-1 6-3 3rd won 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-7(2) 6-4 4-6 7-5 7-6(4) 2nd won Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) 7-5 4-6 6-7(5) 6-2 6-3 1st won Pablo Andujar (ESP) 7-5 6-3 6-1 .................................................. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4th lost 20-Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 6-5 (Defaulted) 3rd won 28-Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-3 6-3 6-1 2nd won Kyle Edmund (GBR) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 6-2 1st won Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 6-1 6-4 6-1 2 Dominic Thiem (AUT) semi to play 3-Daniil Medvedev (RUS) (start 22:30) qtr won 21-Alex De Minaur (AUS) 6-1 6-2 6-4 4th won 15-Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4) 6-1 6-1 (CAN) 3rd won 31-Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-2 6-2 3-6 6-3 2nd won Sumit Nagal (IND) 6-3 6-3 6-2 1st won Jaume Munar (ESP) 7-6(6) 6-3 0-0 (Retired) 3 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) semi to play 2-Dominic Thiem (AUT) (start 22:30) qtr won 10-Andrey Rublev (RUS) 7-6(6) 6-3 7-6(5) 4th won Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-4 6-1 6-0 3rd won JJ Wolf (USA) 6-3 6-3 6-2 2nd won Christopher OConnell (AUS) 6-3 6-2 6-4 1st won Federico Delbonis (ARG) 6-1 6-2 6-4 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3rd lost 27-Borna Coric (CRO) 6-7(2) 6-4 4-6 7-5 7-6(4) 2nd won Maxime Cressy (USA) 7-6(2) 6-3 6-4 1st won Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 6-2 6-1 6-1 5 Alexander Zverev (GER) semi to play 20-Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) (start 20:00) qtr won 27-Borna Coric (CRO) 1-6 7-6(5) 7-6(1) 6-3 4th won Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 (ESP) 3rd won 32-Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 6-2 2nd won Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-5 6-7(8) 6-3 6-1 1st won Kevin Anderson (RSA) 7-6(2) 5-7 6-3 7-5 6 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4th lost 10-Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 3rd won 30-Casper Ruud (NOR) 6-4 6-4 6-2 2nd won Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-4 6-4 7-6(6) 1st won Go Soeda (JPN) 7-6(5) 6-1 6-4 7 David Goffin (BEL) 4th lost 12-Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 6-3 3rd won 26-Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 6-1 7-6(5) 6-4 2nd won Lloyd Harris (RSA) 7-6(6) 4-6 6-1 6-4 1st won Reilly Opelka (USA) 7-6(2) 3-6 6-1 6-4 8 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 3rd lost Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 7-5 2-6 4-6 6-3 6-2 2nd won Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 1st won Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-4 6-4 7-6(3) 9 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1st lost Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3-6 4-6 6-2 6-1 7-5 10 Andrey Rublev (RUS) qtr lost 3-Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7-6(6) 6-3 7-6(5) 4th won 6-Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 3rd won Salvatore Caruso (ITA) 6-0 6-4 6-0 2nd won Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-2 6-4 7-6(4) 1st won Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-4 6-4 6-3 11 Karen Khachanov (RUS) 3rd lost 21-Alex De Minaur (AUS) 6-4 0-6 4-6 6-3 6-1 2nd won Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS) 6-3 6-4 6-1 1st won Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3-6 6-7(7) 6-2 6-0 7-6(4) 12 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) qtr lost 20-Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 0-6 6-3 4th won 7-David Goffin (BEL) 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 6-3 3rd won 19-Taylor Fritz (USA) 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 2nd won Soon Woo Kwon (KOR) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 6-2 1st won Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-2 13 Cristian Garin (CHI) 2nd lost Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 6-2 6-1 3-6 4-6 7-5 1st won Ulises Blanch (USA) 4-6 5-7 6-4 6-4 6-2 14 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2nd lost Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 6-7(5) 7-6(4) 3-6 6-4 6-1 1st won Tommy Paul (USA) 6-4 6-3 6-1 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 4th lost 2-Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7-6(4) 6-1 6-1 3rd won Corentin Moutet (FRA) 6-1 6-0 6-4 2nd won Andy Murray (GBR) 6-2 6-3 6-4 1st won Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-3 6-7(7) 7-6(6) 7-6(6) 16 John Isner (USA) 1st lost Steve Johnson (USA) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 7-6(3) 18 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 1st lost Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-4 19 Taylor Fritz (USA) 3rd lost 12-Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 2nd won Gilles Simon (FRA) 7-5 6-3 6-2 1st won Dominik Koepfer (GER) 6-7(7) 6-3 6-2 6-4 20 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) semi to play 5-Alexander Zverev (GER) (start 20:00) qtr won 12-Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 0-6 6-3 4th won 1-Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6-5 (Defaulted) 3rd won Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 6-4 6-3 6-2 2nd won Mitchell Krueger (USA) 6-1 6-2 6-2 1st won Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) 4-6 6-3 1-6 6-3 6-3 21 Alex De Minaur (AUS) qtr lost 2-Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-1 6-2 6-4 4th won Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 7-6(6) 6-3 6-2 3rd won 11-Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-4 0-6 4-6 6-3 6-1 2nd won Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-4 6-3 6-7(6) 7-5 1st won Andrej Martin (SVK) 6-4 6-3 7-5 22 Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1st lost John Millman (AUS) 6-1 6-4 6-4 23 Daniel Evans (GBR) 2nd lost Corentin Moutet (FRA) 4-6 6-3 7-6(5) 7-6(1) 1st won Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) 6-2 6-1 7-6(5) 24 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2nd lost Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 1-6 6-2 6-2 (ESP) 1st won Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 6-3 6-4 6-4 25 Milos Raonic (CAN) 2nd lost Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-7(1) 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 1st won Leonardo Mayer (ARG) 6-3 6-2 6-3 26 Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 3rd lost 7-David Goffin (BEL) 6-1 7-6(5) 6-4 2nd won Marcos Giron (USA) 6-4 6-1 6-3 1st won Mikael Ymer (SWE) 6-2 7-6(3) 6-3 27 Borna Coric (CRO) qtr lost 5-Alexander Zverev (GER) 1-6 7-6(5) 7-6(1) 6-3 4th won Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-5 6-1 6-3 3rd won 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-7(2) 6-4 4-6 7-5 7-6(4) 2nd won Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) 7-5 4-6 6-7(5) 6-2 6-3 1st won Pablo Andujar (ESP) 7-5 6-3 6-1 28 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 3rd lost 1-Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6-3 6-3 6-1 2nd won Michael Mmoh (USA) 6-2 6-2 7-5 1st won Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-0 7-5 6-4 29 Guido Pella (ARG) 1st lost JJ Wolf (USA) 6-2 0-6 6-3 6-3 30 Casper Ruud (NOR) 3rd lost 6-Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 6-4 6-4 6-2 2nd won Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-4 6-3 3-2 (Retired) 1st won Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-2 31 Marin Cilic (CRO) 3rd lost 2-Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-2 6-2 3-6 6-3 2nd won Norbert Gombos (SVK) 6-3 1-6 7-6(2) 7-5 1st won Denis Kudla (USA) 6-7(3) 3-6 7-5 7-5 6-3 32 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 3rd lost 5-Alexander Zverev (GER) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 6-2 2nd won Jack Sock (USA) 7-6(5) 7-5 6-2 1st won Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-1 6-4 2-6 6-3 (Note : all times are GMT)