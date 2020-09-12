UPDATE 2-J-League Results

Sep 12 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the J-League on Saturday (start times are JST) Shimizu S-Pulse (0) 1 Kashima Antlers (2) 2 Vissel Kobe (1) 2 Tokyo (0) 2 Sunday, September 13 fixtures (JST/GMT) Consadole Sapporo v Urawa Reds (1305/0405) Vegalta Sendai v Oita Trinita (1800/0900) Yokohama v Nagoya Grampus (1800/0900) Kawasaki Frontale v Sanfrecce Hiroshima (1830/0930) Sagan Tosu v Kashiwa Reysol (1845/0945) Yokohama F. Marinos v Cerezo Osaka (1900/1000) Gamba Osaka v Shonan Bellmare (1900/1000) Wednesday, September 16 fixtures (JST/GMT) Tokyo v Oita Trinita (1900/1000) Vissel Kobe v Cerezo Osaka (1900/1000) Sagan Tosu v Consadole Sapporo (1930/1030) Yokohama F. Marinos v Shimizu S-Pulse (1930/1030)