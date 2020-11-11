UPDATE 2-J-League Results

Nov 11 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the J-League on Wednesday (start times are JST) Sanfrecce Hiroshima (1) 2 Nagoya Grampus (0) 0 Gamba Osaka (1) 1 Vissel Kobe (0) 0 Tokyo (1) 1 Consadole Sapporo (0) 0 Shonan Bellmare v Yokohama F. Marinos in play Saturday, November 14 fixtures (JST/GMT) Consadole Sapporo v Sagan Tosu (1400/0500) Shimizu S-Pulse v Cerezo Osaka (1400/0500) Sanfrecce Hiroshima v Yokohama (1400/0500) Kashiwa Reysol v Oita Trinita (1500/0600)-postponed Gamba Osaka v Vegalta Sendai (1500/0600) Yokohama F. Marinos v Urawa Reds (1600/0700) Kashima Antlers v Kawasaki Frontale (1700/0800) Sunday, November 15 fixtures (JST/GMT) Vissel Kobe v Shonan Bellmare (1400/0500) Nagoya Grampus v Tokyo (1900/1000)