UPDATE 2-La Liga Standings

Dec 23 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlético 13 10 2 1 26 5 32 2 Real Madrid 14 9 2 3 25 14 29 3 Real Sociedad 16 7 5 4 25 12 26 4 Villarreal 15 6 8 1 20 14 26 ............................................ 5 Barcelona 14 7 3 4 28 14 24 ............................................ 6 Sevilla 13 7 2 4 15 10 23 ............................................ 7 Granada 13 6 3 4 17 20 21 ............................................ 8 Celta Vigo 15 5 5 5 20 21 20 9 Athletic Club 15 5 3 7 18 18 18 10 Cádiz 14 5 3 6 11 19 18 11 Getafe 14 4 5 5 12 15 17 12 Betis 14 5 1 8 15 26 16 13 Valencia 15 3 6 6 21 22 15 14 Levante 14 3 6 5 16 18 15 15 Eibar 14 3 6 5 10 13 15 16 Elche 13 3 6 4 12 16 15 17 Alavés 14 3 5 6 11 16 14 18 Valladolid 15 3 5 7 15 24 14 ............................................ 19 Osasuna 14 3 3 8 13 23 12 20 Huesca 15 1 9 5 13 23 12 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation