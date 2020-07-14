UPDATE 2-La Liga Standings

Jul 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 36 25 8 3 66 22 83 2 Barcelona 36 24 7 5 80 36 79 3 Atlético 36 17 15 4 48 26 66 4 Sevilla 36 18 12 6 53 34 66 .............................................. 5 Villarreal 36 17 6 13 58 47 57 .............................................. 6 Getafe 36 14 12 10 43 34 54 .............................................. 7 Real Sociedad 36 16 6 14 55 47 54 .............................................. 8 Athletic Club 36 13 12 11 41 32 51 9 Valencia 36 13 11 12 45 52 50 10 Granada 36 14 8 14 46 44 50 11 Osasuna 36 12 12 12 42 51 48 12 Levante 36 12 7 17 43 51 43 13 Betis 36 10 11 15 47 56 41 14 Valladolid 36 8 15 13 29 40 39 15 Eibar 36 10 9 17 36 51 39 16 Celta Vigo 36 7 15 14 35 46 36 17 Alavés 36 9 9 18 32 53 36 18 Leganés 36 7 11 18 26 49 32 .............................................. 19 Mallorca 36 9 5 22 37 61 32 20 Espanyol 36 5 9 22 27 57 24 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation