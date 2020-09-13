UPDATE 2-La Liga Standings

Sep 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Granada 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Osasuna 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Betis 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Celta Vigo 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 ........................................ 5 Eibar 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 ........................................ 6 Atlético 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ........................................ 7 Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ........................................ 8 Elche 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Getafe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Huesca 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Levante 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Real Sociedad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Valladolid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Sevilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 Valencia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 Villarreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Alavés 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ........................................ 19 Athletic Club 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 20 Cádiz 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation