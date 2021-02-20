UPDATE 2-La Liga Standings

Feb 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlético 22 17 4 1 45 14 55 2 Real Madrid 23 15 4 4 41 19 49 3 Barcelona 22 14 4 4 49 21 46 4 Sevilla 22 14 3 5 32 16 45 .............................................. 5 Real Sociedad 23 10 8 5 37 20 38 .............................................. 6 Betis 24 11 3 10 32 38 36 .............................................. 7 Villarreal 23 8 12 3 32 24 36 .............................................. 8 Granada 23 8 6 9 27 38 30 9 Celta Vigo 23 7 8 8 29 34 29 10 Athletic Club 22 8 4 10 32 26 28 11 Levante 23 6 10 7 32 33 28 12 Osasuna 23 6 7 10 22 31 25 13 Valencia 23 5 9 9 28 32 24 14 Getafe 24 6 6 12 17 30 24 15 Cádiz 23 6 6 11 20 39 24 16 Alavés 23 5 7 11 20 34 22 17 Eibar 24 4 9 11 19 27 21 18 Elche 22 4 9 9 20 31 21 .............................................. 19 Valladolid 23 4 9 10 22 34 21 20 Huesca 23 2 10 11 18 33 16 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation