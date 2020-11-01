UPDATE 2-La Liga Standings

Oct 31 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 7 5 1 1 13 5 16 2 Real Sociedad 7 4 2 1 14 3 14 3 Cádiz 8 4 2 2 8 6 14 4 Granada 6 4 1 1 8 8 13 .......................................... 5 Villarreal 7 3 3 1 8 8 12 .......................................... 6 Atlético 5 3 2 0 10 1 11 .......................................... 7 Osasuna 6 3 1 2 6 4 10 .......................................... 8 Elche 5 3 1 1 5 4 10 9 Getafe 6 3 1 2 5 4 10 10 Athletic Club 7 3 0 4 6 7 9 11 Betis 7 3 0 4 7 11 9 12 Eibar 8 2 2 4 5 8 8 13 Barcelona 5 2 1 2 9 5 7 14 Sevilla 6 2 1 3 6 6 7 15 Valencia 7 2 1 4 9 11 7 16 Alavés 7 2 1 4 5 8 7 17 Celta Vigo 7 1 3 3 4 10 6 18 Huesca 8 0 5 3 6 14 5 .......................................... 19 Levante 6 1 1 4 6 11 4 20 Valladolid 7 0 3 4 5 11 3 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation