UPDATE 2-La Liga Summaries

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Summaries for the La Liga on Saturday (start times are CET) Granada (0) 1 Scorers: Y. Herrera 66 Subs used: Herrera 58 (Eteki), Gonalons 69 (Montoro), Antonio Puertas 69 (Kenedy), Alberto Soro 79 (Machís), Domingos Quina 79 (Foulquier) Atlético Madrid (0) 2 Scorers: Llorente 63, Á. Correa 74 Yellow card: Suárez 39, Saúl 43, Savić 77, Koke 88, Carrasco 90 Subs used: Ņ. Vrsaljko 46 (Kondogbia) Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz ................................................................. Sevilla (0) 1 Scorers: Munir 57 Yellow card: de Jong 63, En-Nesyri 87, Bounou 90 Subs used: En-Nesyri 65 (de Jong), Joan Jordán 65 (Rakitić), Suso 75 (Papu Gómez), Koundé 81 (Aleix Vidal), Fernando 81 (Óliver Torres) Huesca (0) 0 Yellow card: Doumbia 40, Rafa Mir 51, Javier Galán 63, Pablo Ínsua 80 Subs used: Pablo Ínsua 16 (Silva), David Ferreiro 60 (Doumbia), Dani Escriche 60 (Okazaki), Juan Carlos 81 (Mikel Rico), Sergio Gómez 81 (Jorge Pulido) Referee: David Medié Jiménez ................................................................. Eibar (18:30) Real Valladolid ................................................................. Barcelona (21:00) Deportivo Alavés ................................................................. Sunday, February 14 fixtures (CET/GMT) Getafe v Real Sociedad (1400/1300) Real Madrid v Valencia (1615/1515) Levante v Osasuna (1830/1730) Villarreal v Real Betis (2100/2000) Monday, February 15 fixtures (CET/GMT) Cádiz v Athletic Club (2100/2000) Wednesday, February 17 fixtures (CET/GMT) Levante v Atlético Madrid (1900/1800)