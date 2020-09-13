UPDATE 2-La Liga Summaries

Sep 13 (OPTA) - Summaries for the La Liga on Sunday (start times are CET) Deportivo Alavés (0) 0 Yellow card: Luis Rioja 22, Javi López 69, Pina 81 Subs used: Javi López 65 (Lucas Pérez), Deyverson 66 (Luis Rioja), Martín Aguirregabiria 89 (Edgar Méndez), Sergi García 95 (Pere Pons) Real Betis (0) 1 Scorers: Tello 90+4 Yellow card: Emerson 63, Álex Moreno 72, Borja Iglesias 81 Subs used: Aitor Ruibal 67 (Joaquín), Tello 82 (William Carvalho), Lainez 93 (Fekir) Referee: Pablo González Fuertes ................................................................. Real Valladolid in play Real Sociedad ................................................................. Villarreal (18:30) Huesca ................................................................. Valencia (21:00) Levante ................................................................. Monday, September 14 fixtures (CET/GMT) Deportivo Alavés v Real Betis (2100/1900) Friday, September 18 fixtures (CET/GMT) Getafe v Osasuna (2100/1900)