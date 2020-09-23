UPDATE 2-League Cup Summaries

Sep 22 (OPTA) - Summaries for the League Cup on Tuesday (start times are BST) 3rd Round ................................................................. Leyton Orient postponed Tottenham Hotspur ................................................................. West Bromwich Albion in play Brentford ................................................................. Newport County (2) 3 Scorers: T. Abrahams 18pen, J. Labadie 28, P. Amond 65 Yellow card: Labadie 42, Bennett 80 Subs used: Collins 82 (Labadie), Willmott 82 (Bennett) Watford (0) 1 Scorers: A. Peñaranda 54pen Red card: Perica 88 Yellow card: Stevenson 17, Agyakwa 40, Peñaranda 62, Pussetto 76 Subs used: Peñaranda 46 (Hungbo), Perica 46 (Murray), Crichlow 84 (Pussetto) Referee: Charles Breakspear ................................................................. West Ham United in play Hull City ................................................................. Luton Town in play Manchester United ................................................................. Wednesday, September 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Preston North End v Brighton & Hove Albion (1900/1800) Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday (1900/1800) Millwall v Burnley (1900/1800) Stoke City v Gillingham (1900/1800) Morecambe v Newcastle United (1945/1845) Leicester City v Arsenal (1945/1845) Fleetwood Town v Everton (1945/1845) Chelsea v Barnsley (1945/1845) Thursday, September 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Bristol City v Aston Villa (1900/1800) Lincoln City v Liverpool (1945/1845) Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth (1945/1845)