UPDATE 2-League Cup Summaries

Sep 16 (OPTA) - Summaries for the League Cup on Wednesday (start times are BST) 2nd Round ................................................................. West Bromwich Albion (2) 3 Scorers: R. Harper 18, H. Robson-Kanu 22, C. Robinson 77 Yellow card: Field 47 Subs used: Phillips 55 (Grosicki), Sawyers 61 (Robson-Kanu), Robinson 73 (Austin) Harrogate Town (0) 0 Yellow card: Smith 59 Subs used: Stead 61 (Beck), Jones 73 (Fallowfield), Kirby 79 (Kerry) Referee: Thomas Bramall ................................................................. Ipswich Town (0) 0 Subs used: Downes 58 (Dozzell), Norwood 68 (Hawkins), Judge 69 (Nolan) Fulham (1) 1 Scorers: A. Mitrović 38 Subs used: Cairney 63 (Lemina), Reed 69 (Zambo Anguissa), Bryan 81 (Tete) Referee: Dean Whitestone ................................................................. Leeds United in play Hull City ................................................................. Southampton in play Brentford ................................................................. Bristol City in play Northampton Town ................................................................. Everton in play Salford City ................................................................. Thursday, September 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Sheffield United (1730/1630) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stoke City (1900/1800) Brighton & Hove Albion v Portsmouth (1945/1845)