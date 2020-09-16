UPDATE 2-League Cup Summaries

Sep 15 (OPTA) - Summaries for the League Cup on Tuesday (start times are BST) 2nd Round ................................................................. Middlesbrough (0) 0 Yellow card: Sam Morsy 67, Wood-Gordon 84 Subs used: McNair 46 (Dijksteel), Howson 69 (Sam Morsy), Folarin 69 (Fletcher) Barnsley (2) 2 Scorers: P. Schmidt 22, J. Williams 34 Yellow card: Halme 81 Subs used: Styles 46 (Ludewig), Woodrow 61 (Thomas), Halme 69 (Sollbauer) Referee: Anthony Backhouse ................................................................. Reading in play Luton Town ................................................................. Millwall (1) 3 Scorers: R. Leonard 19, C. Mahoney 49, M. Smith 62 Subs used: Skalák 60 (Romeo), Wallace 71 (Smith), Bennett 79 (Ferguson) Cheltenham Town (0) 1 Scorers: F. Azaz 69 Yellow card: Boyle 17 Subs used: Azaz 46 (Sercombe), Clements 63 (Blair), Addai 65 (May) Referee: John Busby ................................................................. Gillingham in play Coventry City ................................................................. Derby County in play Preston North End ................................................................. Bradford City in play Lincoln City ................................................................. Fleetwood Town in play Port Vale ................................................................. Oxford United in play Watford ................................................................. Newport County in play Cambridge United ................................................................. Newcastle United in play Blackburn Rovers ................................................................. West Ham United in play Charlton Athletic ................................................................. Burton Albion in play Aston Villa ................................................................. Rochdale in play Sheffield Wednesday ................................................................. Morecambe in play Oldham Athletic ................................................................. AFC Bournemouth in play Crystal Palace ................................................................. Leyton Orient in play Plymouth Argyle ................................................................. Wednesday, September 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Harrogate Town (1800/1700) Ipswich Town v Fulham (1900/1800) Leeds United v Hull City (1945/1845) Southampton v Brentford (1945/1845) Bristol City v Northampton Town (1945/1845) Everton v Salford City (2015/1915) Thursday, September 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Sheffield United (1730/1630) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stoke City (1900/1800) Brighton & Hove Albion v Portsmouth (1945/1845)