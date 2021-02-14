UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 25 17 3 5 57 15 54 2 Lille 24 16 6 2 42 15 54 ............................................... 3 Lyon 24 15 7 2 50 20 52 ............................................... 4 Monaco 24 15 3 6 50 35 48 ............................................... 5 Rennes 23 10 8 5 31 24 38 6 Lens 25 10 7 8 35 34 37 ............................................... 7 Metz 24 9 8 7 28 22 35 8 Angers 24 10 4 10 29 37 34 9 Marseille 22 9 6 7 29 26 33 10 Bordeaux 24 9 5 10 27 29 32 11 Montpellier 24 9 5 10 39 44 32 12 Brest 24 9 3 12 37 44 30 13 Reims 25 7 8 10 31 33 29 14 Nice 24 8 5 11 28 33 29 15 Saint-Étienne 24 6 8 10 23 36 26 16 Strasbourg 24 7 4 13 32 39 25 17 Lorient 23 6 4 13 28 43 22 ............................................... 18 Nantes 24 3 10 11 22 39 19 ............................................... 19 Dijon 24 2 9 13 17 36 15 20 Nîmes 23 4 3 16 20 51 15 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation