UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 7 5 0 2 16 3 15 2 Rennes 7 4 3 0 15 8 15 ........................................... 3 Lille 6 4 2 0 9 2 14 ........................................... 4 Lens 6 4 1 1 10 6 13 ........................................... 5 Marseille 7 3 3 1 10 8 12 6 Montpellier 6 3 1 2 12 8 10 ........................................... 7 Lyon 7 2 4 1 10 7 10 8 Monaco 6 3 1 2 9 8 10 9 Saint-Étienne 6 3 1 2 8 7 10 10 Nice 6 3 1 2 7 8 10 11 Bordeaux 7 2 3 2 7 5 9 12 Brest 6 3 0 3 10 12 9 13 Angers 6 3 0 3 7 14 9 14 Nîmes 7 2 2 3 9 11 8 15 Metz 6 2 1 3 6 6 7 16 Lorient 7 2 1 4 12 14 7 17 Nantes 6 1 2 3 6 9 5 ........................................... 18 Strasbourg 7 1 0 6 6 16 3 ........................................... 19 Reims 7 0 2 5 6 13 2 20 Dijon 7 0 2 5 4 14 2 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation